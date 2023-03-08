Left Menu

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:04 IST
Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Holi was celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh with traditional fervour and gaiety on Wednesday as people smeared 'gulal', threw balloons filled with colours on each other and exchanged sweets.

People visited friends and relatives, and gifted ‘gujias’ (a traditional sweet) besides smearing 'gulal' (colour powder) on each other's faces.

Colours of all hues and the smell of gulal pervaded streets as people of all ages celebrated the festival.

'Holi Hai' rent the air as groups of revellers zoomed the streets on motorbikes while youngsters danced to popular numbers and children armed with 'pichkaris' chased each other and hurled water-filled balloons on people from rooftops.

Some hotels and resorts had organised rain dance parties with snacks and buffets.

Police in the twin states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and joyous Holi.

A warning was issued against hooliganism, while special teams of traffic police along with police control room vans and local police were deployed at many places to check incidents of drunk driving, speeding and reckless driving.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar extended greetings to the people on the festival of colours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023