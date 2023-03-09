Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man blackmails woman judge with her morphed pics, demands Rs 20 lakh

When the stenographer asked his name, he left.The parcel contained some sweets, morphed obscene photographs of the judge and a letter in which, the blackmailer threatened to make the photographs public if she did not pay Rs 20 lakh, the FIR said.Be ready with Rs 20 lakh, otherwise will spoil you and your family.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:27 IST
Rajasthan: Man blackmails woman judge with her morphed pics, demands Rs 20 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly blackmailed a woman judge with her morphed photographs and demanded Rs 20 lakh in return for not making them public, police said.

The man has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him, they said.

The judge's photographs were downloaded from her social media account, edited and sent to her chambers in the court as well as her house by the accused, they said.

A case in this regard was registered on February 28. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

In the FIR, the judge complained that on February 7, her stenographer brought a parcel delivered by a man who claimed that it was from her children's school. When the stenographer asked his name, he left.

The parcel contained some sweets, morphed obscene photographs of the judge and a letter in which, the blackmailer threatened to make the photographs public if she did not pay Rs 20 lakh, the FIR said.

''Be ready with Rs 20 lakh, otherwise will spoil you and your family. Time and place will be informed soon,'' the letter read.

Another parcel containing similar items was sent to the judge's residence 20 days later. That's when she lodged an FIR, police said.

A man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was seen delivering the parcel to her chambers in the CCTV camera footage taken from the court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023