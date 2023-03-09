West Bengal reshuffles police ranks

The West Bengal government on Thursday named IPS officer Shanka Shubhra Chakraborty as the new Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Kolkata Police, according to a notification.

Chakraborty replaced Murli Dhar, who was made the Additional CP of Kolkata Police.

IPS officer Sanjay Singh was appointed the Additional Director-General (ADG) of the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), replacing Gyanwant Singh.

Gyanwant Singh was named ADG of the Armed Police. Vishal Garg was made the Inspector-General of Police in CID Indrajit Basu was made the Superintendent of Police of the STF.

