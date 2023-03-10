Left Menu

Two jewellery making unit employees nabbed from West Bengal for gold theft

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 00:07 IST
Two employees of a jewellery making unit were arrested by the Mumbai police from West Bengal on Thursday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from their workplace, an official said.

According to the Dahisar police station official, the duo worked in the city-based unit along with 17 other employees and last month fled with gold.

After the incident came to light, the jewellery making unit owner lodged an FIR.

The Mumbai police eventually tracked them down to West Bengal and arrested them after following their mobile phone locations and other clues, he said.

Some of the stolen gold was sold in Ahmedabad and a few other places, said the official without revealing the total value of the precious metal.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 381 (theft by servant), and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

