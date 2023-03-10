Bihar team sent to Tamil Nadu finds videos of attacks on migrants 'fake'

Left Menu

A four-member team sent by the Bihar government to Tamil Nadu to enquire about the allegations of attacks on migrant workers in the southern state submitted its report on Friday and said videos purportedly showing assault on labourers were fake, according to an official statement.The team, headed by Bihar Rural Development Department Secretary Balamurugan D, in its report to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluded that the videos of migrants being beaten up in Tamil Nadu, which were widely circulated on social media, were fake, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:01 IST
A four-member team sent by the Bihar government to Tamil Nadu to enquire about the allegations of attacks on migrant workers in the southern state submitted its report on Friday and said videos purportedly showing assault on labourers were ''fake'', according to an official statement.

The team, headed by Bihar Rural Development Department Secretary Balamurugan D, in its report to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, concluded that the videos of migrants being beaten up in Tamil Nadu, which were widely circulated on social media, were ''fake'', it said. The statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here also mentioned that there were ''seven such fake videos'' that were circulated on social media.

''The team members visited Chennai, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. They interacted with representatives of different industrial associations, workers' unions and entrepreneurs from Bihar during their stay from March 4 to March 7 in the southern state,'' the statement said.

Now, the people have realised that the ''videos that were shared on social media were fake'', it said, adding that the team members expressed satisfaction over the Tamil Nadu government's actions after the fake videos surfaced.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also reached out to migrant workers in the state and assured that there has been ''no threat'' to them.

The delegation also met the chief secretary and the director general of police of the southern state.

The other three members of the team were Inspector General of Police (CID) P Kannan, Bihar Labour Commissioner Alok Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP, special task force) Santosh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

