BJP's Devender Rana calls on LG in Jammu, discusses welfare issues

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Friday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed issues pertaining to the welfare of various sections of the society, an official spokesperson said.

Rana also expressed his gratitude to Sinha for the infrastructural and industrial development in the union territory and initiatives taken for involving the common man in decision making, he said.

Rana discussed issues pertaining to the welfare of various sections of the society, including the youth, displaced families from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), West Pakistani refugees and custodian property holders. He also highlighted the issue of pending payments under MGNREGA, the spokesperson said.

The LG assured Rana that the genuine issues raised by him would be examined earnestly, he said.

Later, famous sculptor Ravinder Singh Jamwal accompanied by Birpur sarpanch Veena Jamwal called on the LG and apprised him of his upcoming initiatives for the promotion of art-related activities, the spokesperson said.

Separately, MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. Tapan Singhel called on Sinha in the evening.

He discussed the company's roadmap to contribute to Jammu and Kashmir's growth story through insurance solutions and to bring more citizens under the ambit and protection of insurance in close collaboration with the government, the spokesperson said.

