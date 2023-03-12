Uttarakhand Police arrests man from Delhi for raping girl

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly raping a girl in Pauri district, officials said.

The accused, Ramlal (24), was arrested from Delhi's Nangloi area and is being brought here on transit remand, the police officials said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Ramlal raped his daughter in Dhumakot area of ​​Pauri on March 9 and fled.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

A team was constituted which traced the location of the accused through phone surveillance and arrested him from Delhi's Nangloi. He is being brought here on transit remand and will be produced before a court on Monday, they said.

