Maha: Hindutva groups hold rally seeking clampdown by govt on 'love jihad'

Several right-wing organisations on Sunday took out a morcha in Bhayandar township near Mumbai demanding action by the Maharashtra government against love jihad and land jihad. Love jihad is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 22:39 IST
Several right-wing organisations on Sunday took out a morcha in Bhayandar township near Mumbai demanding action by the Maharashtra government against ''love jihad and land jihad''. This ''Hindu Jan Arkosh Morcha'' was the latest in a series of such rallies taken out earlier at various locations in Maharashtra and other locations. Speaking at the rally in Bhayandar, part of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the leaders of the morcha claimed the cases of ''love jihad and land jihad'' are on the rise and demanded intervention by the state government. ''Love jihad'' is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage. Hindutva bodies term ''land jihad'' as the conspiracy to acquire land parcels by Muslims.

