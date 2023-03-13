Left Menu

Goa: Four held for attacking Delhi-based family at Anjuna beach; CM says won't tolerate violation of law and order

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Monday that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists.Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mapusa Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife.

Goa: Four held for attacking Delhi-based family at Anjuna beach; CM says won't tolerate violation of law and order
Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a family from New Delhi at the famous Anjuna beach in North Goa, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Monday that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife. They also rained blows on the complainant and others, leaving them injured, as per the First Information Report (FIR). Dalvi said the prima facie investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims.

''The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and were arrested on Sunday,'' he said, adding they are working in Goa. He said more arrests will be made soon. The police officer said the circumstances surrounding the attack and the trigger are being investigated. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the chief minister said, ''We will not tolerate any violation of the law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated''.

Sawant said the people in the tourism business should verify the background of their staff before employing them.

