Army's XIV Corps commander meets troops at Siachen

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Siachen, the world's highest battle ground, was the first port of call of Lt General Rashim Bali who took over as the corps commander of the strategically based XIV Corps of the Army earlier this week.

During his visit to the Siachen Glacier on Thursday, Lt Gen Bali interacted with the troops and commended them for their zeal and enthusiasm in the harsh terrain and inclement weather.

Lt Gen Bali took over the reins of XIV Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta.

Lt Gen Bali was earlier posted as corps commander of the Victor Force comprising Rashtriya Rifles of the Army that looks after the crucial South Kashmir area.

During his earlier tenure, his corps conducted successful operations leading to elimination as well as surrender of terrorists. It also educated parents to wean their children off militancy.

He them moved to the Army headquarters in the national capital and later got promoted to the rank of lieutenant general to head strategic army formations.

