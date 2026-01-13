Controversy Over Profiling of Religious Institutions in Kashmir

In a significant development, National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi voiced strong criticism against the police profiling of mosques, madrassas, and Imams in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it as an infringement on the religious freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, Mehdi, a member of the Lok Sabha from Srinagar, highlighted the existing multiple layers of surveillance by agencies such as the CID, IB, and paramilitary forces. He condemned the new attempts of intimidation, which follow the dismantling of a 'white collar' terror module last year.

The authorities have provided village numberdars with forms to collect detailed information on religious institutions and figures involved in their management. Mehdi further criticized this move as an attempt by the BJP and RSS to exert control over religious sermons.

(With inputs from agencies.)