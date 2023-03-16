Punjab: Opposition attacks AAP govt, dubs its one-year rule as ‘year of bad governance'

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday dubbed the completion of one year of the AAP government in Punjab as a "year of bad governance" and targeted it over issues including law and order.

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly alleged the state plunged into an "economic mess" under the one-year rule of the AAP.

"Apart from this, the law and order situation in Punjab had collapsed completely," he added.

Bajwa, in a statement, said the crime rate in the state has shot up ever since the AAP held the reins of the state.

''I need not repeat as the people of Punjab already know. Punjab failed miserably to maintain the law and order situation. Some of the gravest crimes that took place in the past year were RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's killing, escape of gangster Deepak Tinu and Ajnala violence,'' he said.

He criticised the AAP government for not fulfilling its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.

''The government must explain what stopped it from providing Rs 1,000 per month to women above the age of 18, which was the flagship programme of the AAP.

"Despite hopeless efforts, the sand is still out of reach of the common people. Promises with farmers were not fulfilled. Moong dal was not purchased at the minimum support price. No cash incentive was given to farmers for stubble management," said Bajwa.

He slammed the government over the rising debt, saying the economists have already predicted that the debt in the state will touch Rs 3.47 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government over the debt issue.

Warring said the AAP government took Rs 31,000 crore in the last one year and has now proposed to raise Rs 35,000 crore in next fiscal.

He also accused the state government of "heavily" spending on advertisements in other states.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh too slammed the AAP government over the law and order issue in the state.

Chugh claimed that criminals were making calls to businessmen to extort money from them.

"There is no law and order in Punjab. People are getting extortion calls," he alleged.

He further alleged that mafias like sand mafia and transport mafia are still running in the state.

