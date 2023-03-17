Left Menu

Nagpur: Duo seen carrying off in BMW potted plants brought for G20 meetings; held

The accused came in a BMW late on Wednesday night and took away three plants by loading them in the boot of the car, CCTV footage showed.After the video went viral, police registered a First Information Report for theft as well as under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and identified the car and the accused from the CCTV footage, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:46 IST
Nagpur: Duo seen carrying off in BMW potted plants brought for G20 meetings; held
  • Country:
  • India

Two young men who allegedly stole potted plants put up on a road here as part of the beautification drive ahead of G20 meetings have been arrested by the police.

A video showing the accused carrying off potted plants in a BMW car had gone viral on social media.

Both the accused, 25 and 22 years old, are residents of Nagpur, said inspector Mangesh Kale of Rana Pratap Nagar police station in the city.

Civic officials on Wednesday afternoon put up potted plants on the road divider from Chhatrapati square to Hotel Radisson Blu as part of arrangements to welcome delegates for the G20 meetings, he said.

The city would be hosting G20 meetings from March 20 to 22. The accused came in a BMW late on Wednesday night and took away three plants by loading them in the boot of the car, CCTV footage showed.

After the video went viral, police registered a First Information Report for theft as well as under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and identified the car and the accused from the CCTV footage, the official said. The duo were produced before a magistrate on Thursday who remanded them in judicial custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023