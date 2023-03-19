Left Menu

Alert sounded in J-K's Samba after leopard ventures into India from Pakistan

PTI | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 19-03-2023 14:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 14:28 IST
Alert sounded in J-K's Samba after leopard ventures into India from Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

An alert has been sounded in Ramgarh sector along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after a leopard crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan, a police official said on Sunday.

The leopard was caught on camera crossing the fencing near the Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost nursery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

After getting information from the concerned BSF unit, all border police posts were alerted. They were directed to inform the residents about the presence of the leopard and ask them to take necessary precautions while moving around, especially during the night, the official said.

He said the Department of Wildlife Protection was also informed and efforts to capture the big cat are underway.

Police parties were rushed to Keso, Barotta, Lagwal, Pakhari and adjoining villages near the nursery post for the safety of locals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023