Berlin welcomes Credit Suisse takeover, affirms German financial stability
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government on Monday welcomed UBS Group's state-backed takeover of troubled peer Credit Suisse Group AG, saying the Swiss authorities had acted to "restore orderly market conditions and ensure financial stability."
"The German financial system is stable," a finance ministry spokesperson added. "The German supervisory authorities and the European financial supervisory authorities are in close contact and are monitoring the situation closely and carefully."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholz calls for German confidence to achieve reforms
German travel industry sees 2023 rebound to pre-pandemic highs
Srikanth pulls out, Sen top Indian contender at German Open
Climate change to cost Germany up to 900 bln euros by 2050 - study
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia