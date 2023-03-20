Berlin welcomes Credit Suisse takeover, affirms German financial stability

The German government on Monday welcomed UBS Group's state-backed takeover of troubled peer Credit Suisse Group AG, saying the Swiss authorities had acted to "restore orderly market conditions and ensure financial stability."

"The German financial system is stable," a finance ministry spokesperson added. "The German supervisory authorities and the European financial supervisory authorities are in close contact and are monitoring the situation closely and carefully."

