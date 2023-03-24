Maha: Man held for abetting suicide of daughter-in-law

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law and abetting her suicide, an official said on Friday.

The 22-year-old victim hanged herself to death at her in-laws' house in Balkum locality of the city on March 22 morning.

A complaint lodged by the victim's brother said his sister had married the son of the accused in 2018. She lived with her husband and father-in-law.

The complainant alleged that his sister's father-in-law would harass and torture her saying that she does not work well. ''On Wednesday, she called her brother around 8.30 am and asked him to visit her place as soon as possible as she was tired of being beaten and harassed frequently by her father-in-law, who would come home drunk. But after an hour, the complainant got a call from the victim's husband informing him that the victim had hanged herself to death in the house,'' an official of Kapurbawdi police station said.

Based on the complaint, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against the accused and arrested him.