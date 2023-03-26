Left Menu

Maha: Two held for stealing trailer truck from Navi Mumbai

Police checked CCTV footage to identify the car which was piloting the stolen truck. We contacted the owner of the car and subsequently tracked down the duo who had stolen the truck, he said, adding that the duo hails from Punjab.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:26 IST
Maha: Two held for stealing trailer truck from Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a trailer truck from a village in Panvel taluka earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.

He said the trailer truck was stolen from Kongaon village in Raigad district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8. As per the investigation, the duo changed the number plate of the vehicle to a duplicate one bearing a Nagaland registration number.

''The accused removed GPS from the truck and drove towards Nhava Sheva (a seaport in Raigad district). Police checked CCTV footage to identify the car which was piloting the stolen truck. We contacted the owner of the car and subsequently tracked down the duo who had stolen the truck,'' he said, adding that the duo hails from Punjab. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023