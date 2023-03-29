Left Menu

Russia says it hopes Azerbaijan and Iran resolve 'frictions'

Russia says it hopes Azerbaijan and Iran resolve 'frictions'
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that he hoped what he called "frictions" between Azerbaijan and Iran would soon be resolved.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which has a large population of ethnic Azeris in its northwest, have been strained in recent months after Baku announced plans to open formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

Azerbaijan's State Security Service said on Wednesday that it was investigating "a terror attack" after a lawmaker with strong anti-Iranian views was wounded in a gun attack at his home.

