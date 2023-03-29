Left Menu

Govt directed to block over 30,000 web links since 2018: Vaishnaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:06 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government issued directions to block 30,310 web links, including social media links, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc since 2018, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the committee constituted under IT Rules examined a total of 41,172 URLs (Uniform Resource Locators) that were received from nodal officers in various ministries, departments and states for blocking under section 69A of IT Act 2000.

''The Government follows due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009. From 2018 till 15th March 2023, blocking directions have been given for 30,310 URLs. These include social media URLs, accounts, channels, pages, apps, web pages, websites etc,'' Vaishnaw said in a written statement.

He said that section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, provides power to the government to issue directions for blocking access to information if it is necessary or expedient to do so in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for inciting a cognizable offence.

