Teenager killed for ransom in Jharsuguda

PTI | Jharsuguda | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 22:44 IST
A 15-year old boy was allegedly killed after being abducted for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in Odisha's mineral-rich Jharsuguda district, police said Wednesday.

The police have arrested two persons in this connection after recovering the body of Samarth Agarwal, son of a businessman of Sarbahal area in Jharsuguda, police said.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar Sharma of Jharsuguda and Dinesh Kumar Agarwal of Brajrajnagar in the district, police said.

Jharsuguda SP Smith Parmar said that some miscreants had allegedly abducted the son of a businessman and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom. A complaint on this was registered on March 27.

However, on March 28, the body of the missing minor boy was found in Bargarh district, police said adding that the duo has confessed that they abducted the victim from Jharsuguda and subsequently killed and burnt his body in Bargarh.

"As the body is in Bargarh, post mortem and inquest are being done there. It would be premature on my part to say how they killed the minor boy. However, the accused have confessed something," the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

