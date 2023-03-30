Drug addict son kills mother in J-K's Baramulla
An alleged drug addict allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.The incident took place in Dangarpora area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said. The killing is a pure case of influence of drugs. The accused is a staunch drug addict.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
An alleged drug addict allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Dangarpora area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said. “The killing is a pure case of influence of drugs. The accused is a staunch drug addict. He has confessed to the murder,” a police officer said.
A case has been registered and the probe is on, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Baramulla
- Dangarpora
- Jammu
- Sopore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Militant associate of LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla
Delhi Police denies permission for public meeting on Kashmir at Gandhi Peace Foundation
Shark Tank India: First Kashmir-based startup raised funding to boost other entrepreneurs
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: All sections of society reject Census 2023
Man posing as PMO official in Kashmir sent to judicial custody, three cases against him in Gujarat