Drug addict son kills mother in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged drug addict allegedly killed his mother in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dangarpora area of Sopore township of the north Kashmir district Wednesday night, they said. “The killing is a pure case of influence of drugs. The accused is a staunch drug addict. He has confessed to the murder,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered and the probe is on, he said.

