French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:45 IST
A French court has ruled Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago should not be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a spokesperson for Zhevago said on Thursday.
Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December at the request of Ukraine, which wants him over the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. Zhevago denies any wrong-doing.
