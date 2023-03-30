French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago

A French court has ruled Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago should not be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a spokesperson for Zhevago said on Thursday.

Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December at the request of Ukraine, which wants him over the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. Zhevago denies any wrong-doing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)