Assam Assembly passes Budget for 2023-24

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed the Rs 3.22 lakh crore state Budget for the 2023-24 financial year.

With passage of the Assam Appropriation (No. II) Bill, 2023, the state Budget for the next fiscal was passed, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had on March 16 presented a Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for the 2023-24 financial year, announcing funds for promoting micro-entrepreneurship and 40,000 fresh recruitments in different departments.

The Budget estimates also announced plans to roll out a flagship housing scheme in line with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), covering one lakh beneficiaries, and allocated Rs 800 crore for the purpose.

Neog had said that the GSDP, which grew by 10.25 per cent from FY'18 to FY'22, is estimated to grow to Rs 5.5 lakh crore during the next financial year from Rs 3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The aggregate receipts amount to Rs 3,21,742.71 crore for 2023-24, while the aggregate expenditure is estimated at Rs 3,21,081.75 crore, the finance minister had said.

Thus, the transactions during the year will result in an estimated surplus of Rs 660.96 crore, she had added.

''This, together with the opening deficit of Rs 1,596.19 crore will lead to a budget deficit of Rs 935.23 crore at the end of the year 2023-24,'' Neog had said.

