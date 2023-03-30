Left Menu

Pondy govt to supply 20 litres drinking water free of cost daily to BPL families in coastal villages

Replying during the debate on demands for grants to departments including the PWD in the Assembly, the Minister said families in the red zone areas would be supplied 20 litres drinking water in cans daily.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:23 IST
Pondy govt to supply 20 litres drinking water free of cost daily to BPL families in coastal villages
  • Country:
  • India

Puduchery PWD Minister K Lakshiminarayanan told the territorial Assembly on Thursday the government had drawn up a plan to supply 20 litres of drinking water, free of cost, to families living below the poverty line in coastal villages that fall in the salinity zone in the Union Territory. Replying during the debate on demands for grants to departments including the PWD in the Assembly, the Minister said families in the ''red zone areas' would be supplied 20 litres drinking water in cans daily. The ''red zone areas'' are identified as pockets where the level of TDS (total dissolved solids) is high. Lakshminarayanan also said a necessary survey was being conducted now for construction of a road-overbridge (ROB) linking the airport junction to Indira Gandhi Square through Rajiv Gandhi Square. This project would involve an expenditure of Rs 440 crore, he added. Under the centrally sponsored 'Swadesh Darshan scheme', a sum of Rs 5.9 crore had been spent to give a facelift to the famous shrines of Gangai Varaha Natheeswarar in neighbouring Tirukanchi village and Tirukameeswar in Villianoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023