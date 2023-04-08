Left Menu

Raj CM Gehlot gives nod for opening new police station, outposts

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 15:57 IST
Raj CM Gehlot gives nod for opening new police station, outposts
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday gave a nod for opening new police stations and outposts to strengthen the law and order in the state.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has also approved about Rs 201 crore for the creation of 1,369 posts for the offices and necessary resources. The state government is taking important decisions to strengthen law and order and ensure easy access to the common man, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

