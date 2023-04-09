Left Menu

Israeli military says artillery striking Syria after rocket attack

Israel's military said its artillery was striking Syria after three rockets were launched towards Israeli territory in the early hours of Sunday.

The rockets followed three others fired from Syria earlier in the night, none of which caused any damage.

