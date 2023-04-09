Israeli military says artillery striking Syria after rocket attack
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 06:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 06:06 IST
Israel's military said its artillery was striking Syria after three rockets were launched towards Israeli territory in the early hours of Sunday.
The rockets followed three others fired from Syria earlier in the night, none of which caused any damage.
