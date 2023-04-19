CBI arrests gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide Santosh Sawant

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide Santosh Mahadeo Sawant was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation as he landed at Mumbai airport from Singapore, after being on the run for 18 years, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency was alerted by Interpol about the movement of Sawant, who was facing a Red Notice since 2012, from Singapore, they said.

''An application was filed before the competent court on behalf of said absconding accused (Sawant) for his surrender before the trial court.

''The absconding accused, while landing at Mumbai Airport from Singapore, was secured by the Bureau of Immigration Department, Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. Subsequently, he was handed over to CBI by the Immigration Department officials,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

Sawant was produced before the trial court in Mumbai and was remanded in judicial custody till May 2, 2023, the spokesperson said.

Sawant, who allegedly handled the finances of Rajan, was booked by Mumbai Police on December 13, 2005 for allegedly extorting Rs 20 lakh from a builder and attempting to extort another Rs 20 lakh by extending death threats.

It was alleged that Sawant was extorting large sums of money from the builders who undertook the redevelopment work of old buildings in Tilak Nagar, Naidu Colony, Ghatkopar and other areas of Mumbai.

The case was transferred to the CBI after Rajan was brought back to India. The agency registered the case involving Sawant on April 7, 2016.

''A request for extradition of the absconding accused was also sent to Singapore through the Ministry of External Affairs.

''During further investigation, CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused before the designated court at Mumbai,'' the CBI spokesperson said.

