EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sweden for EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum
S Jaishankar arrived in Stockholm on Saturday on his first visit as the External Affairs Minister to Sweden to participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).
During his three-day visit to Stockholm, the minister will address the EIPMF and also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
He is also scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum involving India, Europe and the US with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom.
''From Dhaka to Stockholm, but still discussing the Indo-Pacific. Arrived in Sweden for the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
''Nice to see FM of Singapore @VivianBala at the EU-Indo-Pacific Ministeria,'' he said.
“This will be his first visit as EAM and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.
Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the minister is expected to discuss India-EU relations during his visit, at the conclusion of which he will depart for Brussels to continue the exchange.
In Brussels, he will attend the first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Jaishankar arrived in Sweden from Bangladesh where he addressed the 6th Indian Ocean Conference on Friday.
