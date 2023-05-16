Man arrested for beating shopkeeper to death in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beating a shopkeeper to death in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place on May 12, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the murder of Chandrakant Laxman Khopkar, they said.

Aman Singh of Samba's Kheli Mandi village has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Khopkar, who hailed from Maharashtra and was residing in the Upper Bazar area of the district. The victim ran a shop in the area, a police official said.

According to a complaint lodged by Khopkar's wife, the official said, Singh allegedly beat up Khopkar while he was going to his shop on May 12, resulting in critical injuries to him.

The victim was rushed to the district hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu where he succumbed to internal injuries, the official said.

He said a four-member SIT headed by a deputy superintendent of police has started its investigation into the case.

