Fire breaks out at slum in Mumbai; 2 injured

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a slum in Bandra area of Mumbai early Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at 4.40 am in the slum located in Nargis Dutt Nagar in Bandra (West), a civic official said.

The official said 10 to 12 ground and ground-plus-one floor hutments were damaged in the fire, which was confined to electric wiring and installations, household articles, clothes, furniture and tarpaulin.

At least eight fire engines, seven water tankers and several other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 8 am, he said.

Two persons, aged 19 and 30, suffered from injuries in the fire. They were admitted to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and their condition was stable, the official said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)