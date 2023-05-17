S.Korea's Yoon, Canada's Trudeau agree to boost cooperation on critical minerals
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed on Wednesday to step up cooperation on critical minerals and other economic security issues.
In a joint statement issued after their summit in Seoul, the leaders also "strongly condemned" North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and agreed to continue joint efforts for a rules-based order in the region.
Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for the first visit in nine years by a Canadian leader as the two countries seek to boost cooperation on security and critical minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- North Korea's
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- Seoul
- Canadian
- Justin Trudeau
- South Korean
ALSO READ
South Korea will soon engage with China at senior level-Seoul's US ambassador
Seoul's LGBT festival blocked by Christian concert outside city hall, organisers say
South Korea will soon engage with China at senior level-Seoul's US ambassador
Yoon, Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit
North Korea's Kim says Russia 'will prevail' over hostile forces