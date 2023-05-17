KCR condoles death of women labourers from Telangana in AP road accident

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the death of six women labourers from the state in a road accident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Rao, who expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, directed ruling BRS MLA from Miryalaguda N Bhaskar Rao to see that those injured in the accident are provided immediate medical care, an official release said here.

On request of Bhaskar Rao and State Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to the injured, it said. Bhaskar Rao and Jagadish Reddy are public representatives from the undivided Nalgonda district to which the accident victims belonged.

Six women labourers were killed and as many injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a village in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh early on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in the small hours of today when the women from Telangana were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district in the state to harvest chillies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)