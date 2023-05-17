Manipur violence: SC castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on Manipur High Court judge Justice MV Muralidaran, saying despite being granted an opportunity he did not correct his judgement on grant of quota to majority Meiteis in the strife-torn state.

The tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following the March 27 Manipur High Court order of Justice Muralidaran that asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status to the community.

Terming the March 27 order "obnoxious", a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said, "I will tell you (lawyers) one thing that the high court order was incorrect... I think we have to stay the order of the high court. The high court order is absolutely wrong. We gave Justice Muralidaran time to correct himself and he has not done so...".

At the start of the hearing of the matters pertaining to Manipur violence, the bench was of the view that it will set aside the single judge bench order of the Manipur High Court passed by Justice Muralidaran.

However, it later said the tribals including Kukis can join the proceedings before the division bench of the high court hearing the intra-court appeals challenging the quota order of the single judge bench.

Justice Muralidaran was in news earlier for resisting his transfer from the Madras High Court to the Manipur High Court by the Supreme Court collegium.

The collegium had first recommended his transfer to the Manipur High Court by its resolution of January 15, 2019.

Later, Justice Muralidaran requested that he be retained in the Madras High Court or alternatively, be transferred to either Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh or Kerala or Orissa High Court.

However, the apex court collegium stuck to its earlier decision and decided to reiterate its recommendation to transfer him to Manipur High Court.

