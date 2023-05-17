Left Menu

TN hooch tragedy: Two men arrested from Puducherry

Two persons were arrested from here on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Tamil Nadus Villupuram district, police said. Of these, 14 belonged to Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakkanam in Villupuram, which borders this Union Territory.On Tuesday, TN police had said methanol organic chemical was procured from Puducherry by various persons and was used to brew the spurious liquor.

Two persons were arrested from here on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, police said. Elumalai and Barakathullah were arrested by Villupuram police for allegedly supplying methanol to local sellers in Tamil Ndu, police said. One more person, identified as Ilaya Nambi, was picked up from Chennai. Twenty-one people had died in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week after consuming spurious liquor. Of these, 14 belonged to Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakkanam in Villupuram, which borders this Union Territory.

On Tuesday, TN police had said methanol organic chemical was procured from Puducherry by various persons and was used to brew the spurious liquor. This light, volatile, colourless and flammable liquid is used for industrial purposes. Methanol has the odour of alcohol.

