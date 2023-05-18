Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:01 IST
J-K ADGP Mukesh Singh reviews functioning of police in Kathua district
Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said anti-tunnelling and anti-drone exercises should be regularly conducted in districts along the International Border (IB) to thwart nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

The ADGP convened a meeting to review the overall functioning of the police in Kathua district. During the meeting, he emphasized the strengthening of checkpoints to prevent the transportation of drugs and weapons.

Singh also stressed on effective prosecution in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and those of tenuous nature to ensure that they end in conviction.

He suggested measures to realign the deployment of the police force in the district so as to get the maximum desired results.

The ADGP also asked officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for timely action by the forces and to take appropriate countermeasures to prevent evil attempts by terrorists.

