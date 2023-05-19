Left Menu

UP STF busts another illegal telephone exchange in Noida, one arrested

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday busted an illegal telephone exchange being operated from Noida and arrested one person, officials said.

The illegal telephone exchange was allegedly being used to divert international phone calls to Indian numbers using VOIP-based bypass, causing major revenue loss to the public exchequer and facilitating criminal activities, a senior official told PTI as the police action was underway at the site on Friday afternoon.

''The illegal exchange was set up in the industrial Sector 2 of the city, adjoining Delhi, and one person has been arrested,'' the official said.

Further details are awaited.

The development comes a day after the STF busted an illegal telephone exchange located in Sector 132 of the city and arrested three people, including a former Ranji Trophy cricketer.

The STF had said it had found that a Dubai-based server was being used by this exchange to bypass international calls and connect them with Indian numbers, causing loss to the public exchequer.

The exchange is also suspected to have facilitated phone calls for criminal activities like ransom demand and hawala transactions, according to the STF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

