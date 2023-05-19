Left Menu

Bombay HC asks CBI not to take `coercive action' against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in bribery case till Monday

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:25 IST
Bombay HC asks CBI not to take `coercive action' against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in bribery case till Monday
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any ''coercive action'', such as arrest, against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise `drug bust' case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him. A vacation bench of the court passed the order after recording Wankhede's undertaking that he will remain present at the CBI's office in BKC area here at 11 am on May 20.

The CBI shall not take any ''coercive action'' against Wankhede till May 22, the HC said.

