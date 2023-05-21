Left Menu

BRO camp being relocated as part of preservation of Chumathang hot springs in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:55 IST
BRO camp being relocated as part of preservation of Chumathang hot springs in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

A camp of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is being relocated from Chumathang hot springs as authorities on Sunday discussed measures required for the preservation and protection of the natural attraction in Ladakh, officials said. The meeting, chaired by the administrative secretary, Tourism, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, identified various measures for immediate action and long-term planning to ensure sustainable development of the hot springs for the benefit of both locals and tourists, the officials said.

The officials said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the development and sustainable management of the ‘hot springs’.

As an immediate action, they said a sustained cleanliness drive would be launched on Monday, involving the departments of Tourism, BRO, Rural Development, the local panchayat, councillor, Block Development Councillor (BDC) and NGOs’ who are working on preservation and development of the ‘Rong’ area. The officials said the councillor, LAHDC of Chumathang constituency and BDC have been assigned to identify suitable patches of land downstream for relocation of the BRO establishment from the existing location near the ‘Hot Springs’. The BRO has agreed to the plan, the officials said, adding the concerned officials will be requested for formal allocation of the identified land at the earliest.

The Rural Development Department and deputy commissioner, Leh will identify the existing structures around the hot springs which are in a dilapidated condition and are non-functional. The exercise is important for the incorporation of the area for development in the DPR being prepared as per the approved action plan, the officials said. They said community participation in the entire exercise is required to make the plan successful.

An awareness drive “Litter open defecation free Chumathang” would also be launched with the active participation of the stakeholders, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023