Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Odisha, one arrested
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:25 IST
One person has been arrested and brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized in the Odisha capital, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Odisha Police conducted a raid at Unit 8 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening, seizing 1.10 kg of brown sugar and arresting a Dhenkanal resident, a senior officer said.
STF Inspector General Jay Narayan Pankaj said a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered and further investigation is underway.
