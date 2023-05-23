Man detained over 'will blast Mumbai soon' threat tweet: Police
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police has received a threat to ''blast'' the city on their official Twitter handle and launched the investigation which led to the detention of a man from Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
The tweet stating ''I am going to blast Mumbai very soon'' was posted by an unidentified person on Monday, the official said.
The location of the user was traced to Nanded city in Marathwada region, around 625 km away from Mumbai, he said.
The suspect was detained and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Nanded
- Marathwada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehends passenger, staff at Mumbai airport, recovers 3.35 kg gold
Will meet Nitish Kumar during his Mumbai visit: Pawar
Watermelon growers in Konkan blame Goa-Mumbai highway expansion for dip in their sales
Rohit's form, death bowling concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL tie against RCB
Man's body with multiple stab wounds found in Mumbai