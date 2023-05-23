Left Menu

Man detained over 'will blast Mumbai soon' threat tweet: Police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:52 IST
Man detained over 'will blast Mumbai soon' threat tweet: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police has received a threat to ''blast'' the city on their official Twitter handle and launched the investigation which led to the detention of a man from Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The tweet stating ''I am going to blast Mumbai very soon'' was posted by an unidentified person on Monday, the official said.

The location of the user was traced to Nanded city in Marathwada region, around 625 km away from Mumbai, he said.

The suspect was detained and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023