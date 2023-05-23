China is willing to expand economic, trade exchanges with Russia - Chinese Premier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:56 IST
China's Premier Li Qiang said the country is willing to further expand economic and trade exchanges with Russia, state media reported on Tuesday.
Li made the comments in a congratulatory letter to the China-Russia Business Forum, which is being held in Shanghai.
