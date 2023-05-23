Assam Rifles organises mega rally for ex-servicemen in Darjeeling

The Assam Rifles organised a mega rally for its ex-servicemen in West Bengal's Darjeeling to strengthen the bond with them, an official said.

Over 500 ex-servicemen participated in the rally, he said.

The rally, held under the aegis of Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR), had the theme ''serving those who served us''.

It was meant to connect with the veterans, strengthen bonds with them and also acknowledge their contribution for the country during the prime of their lives, the Assam Rifles official said.

Major General DK Singh, the additional director general of Assam Rifles, lauded the contribution of the veterans and the serving soldiers of West Bengal who he said have contributed immensely to ensure the security and prosperity of the Northeast and the country.

An eye check-up camp was also organised where specialist doctors provided consultation and medicines to the veterans and their dependents.

