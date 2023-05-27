Left Menu

First flight from Goa to Dehradun flies with Goan woman as co-pilot

I also hope that young women will find our stories motivating and be inspired to study and apply for ambitious roles in this sector, she added.Saldanha said that the pact between Uttarakhand and Goa will not only boost tourism in both the states but also open the path of connectivity within the diverse country.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present in Dehradun when Goa and the hilly state signed the agreement as part of Prime Ministers Dekho Apna Desh initiative.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-05-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:10 IST
First flight from Goa to Dehradun flies with Goan woman as co-pilot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first-ever flight connecting Goa to Dehradun turned into a memorable event for Shasha Saldanha, the co-pilot, who believes the historic journey would inspire more women to pursue a career in aviation.

According to a senior official from the state tourism department, the IndiGo flight took Goa's tourism minister Rohan Khaunte to Dehradun on May 23 as part of an agreement between Uttarakhand and Goa to boost tourism in both the states.

Uttarakhand was connected to Goa through this maiden flight. The official said that Saldanha who lives at Parra village in North Goa, the hometown of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, was specially requested to co-pilot the aircraft as a sign of women empowerment.

Speaking to PTI at the Manohar International Airport (also called Mopa International Airport), Saldanha said that she felt honoured and grateful to be part of ''the historic day in the Indian aviation''.

''The inaugural Mopa-Dehradun flight was welcomed with a water canon salute as we steered away from the runway,'' she said.

Saldanha said that it was a moment of pride for her to ''be able to fly our tourism minister Rohan Khaunte'' along with a team of delegates to the scenic city of Dehradun.

''I hope my inaugural flight to Dehradun is one of many opportunities and experiences that are presented to the women in the field of aviation. I also hope that young women will find our stories motivating and be inspired to study and apply for ambitious roles in this sector,'' she added.

Saldanha said that the pact between Uttarakhand and Goa will not only boost tourism in both the states but also open the path of connectivity within the diverse country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present in Dehradun when Goa and the hilly state signed the agreement as part of Prime Minister's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023