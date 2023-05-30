Gurugram man seen drinking, doing push-ups on top of moving car in video, police lodge FIR

A man was detained for being involved in an incident where four persons were seen drinking, dancing and doing push-ups on top of a moving car in the city, officials said.

Two videos of the incident surfaced online, following which city police slapped a fine of Rs 6,500 on the owner of the car.

''A challan for amount Rs 6,500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others' lives in danger by violating traffic rules,'' city traffic police said.

Police has recovered a car, which was allegedly used for the violation. An accused, identified as Lokesh, has also been detained, police said.

Two undated videos of the incident were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user.

In one of the clips, a man is purportedly consuming liquor on top of a car amidst traffic. Two of his friends later stick their upper bodies out of the car while the car is in motion. The man sitting on the vehicle's roof is seen holding a bottle, which seemingly contains some beverage.

Another video of the same incident shows a man doing push-ups on the roof of the moving car. Later, three other men are seen sticking their heads out through the car windows.

According to the police, they took swift action in the case. ''This type of act on roads will never be tolerated,'' said Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic. A case has been registered in the matter in DLF Phase-3 Police Station. SKY SKY

