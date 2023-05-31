Russia adds two ex-Ukrainian defence ministers to wanted list -TASS
31-05-2023
Russia's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday it had added two former Ukrainian defence ministers to its wanted list on charges of conducting "genocide in the Donbas", state-owned news agency TASS reported.
Russia claims all of the Donbas, which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine. It has long accused Ukraine of trampling on the rights of the region's Russian-speaking majority.
