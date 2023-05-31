Court slams police for serving summons through WhatsApp, asks DCP to take action

A court here has criticised the Delhi Police for serving summonses on public witnesses only through WhatsApp and referred the matter to the deputy commissioner of police, west district, for “appropriate action''.

Additional Sessions Judge Hem Raj was hearing a murder case registered by the Punjabi Bagh police station which was at the stage of prosecution evidence.

Noting that one of the prosecution witnesses was absent and did not respond to repeated calls, the judge said the Delhi Police Commissioner had issued a standing order in February last year regarding the service of summons upon the witnesses. The judge also noted in another case, a letter was received from the DCP (west) stating there is no circular from Delhi Police to serve the summons on WhatsApp.

''Earlier also, this court has noted in several cases that the witnesses are being served by the police officials on WhatsApp...,'' the judge said.

He said police officials are still adopting the practice of service upon public witnesses ''only on Whatsapp''. ''They are not taking pains to visit the house of the witnesses which they are supposed to. The police officials cannot make a single attempt to visit the house of the witness, rather they are supposed to make at least three visits,'' the judge said.

The court said while the head constable concerned made ''no efforts'' to serve the summons, the inspector concerned forwarded the report regarding the summons which showed ''lackadaisical application of mind.'' ''It seems that despite the directions from the DCP in the form of circulars and the standing order, the in-charge…of the police stations and the inspector..., as well as SHOs, are not taking care to follow the same meticulously. They do not seem to have any respect whatsoever for the orders passed by their superior authorities,'' the court said.

It then directed a copy of the order along with the letter received earlier be sent to DCP (west) for perusal and ''appropriate action.'' The court also issued a notice to the police officials concerned for their personal appearance to give an explanation as to why appropriate action be not taken against them under the provisions of the Delhi Police Act and the Indian Penal Code.

