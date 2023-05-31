Two held from Rajasthan for duping Mumbai jeweller of Rs 42 lakh

Left Menu

The official said police have recovered Rs 35 lakh cash from the two.According to the official from LT Marg police station, the complainant, who has a shop in South Mumbai, recently met prime accused Hukum Singh Rajput at an exhibition in Hyderabad.

Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Jalore in Rajasthan for allegedly duping a city-based jeweller of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of providing him ornaments with new designs, a police official said on Wednesday.

The official said police have recovered Rs 35 lakh cash from the two.

According to the official from LT Marg police station, the complainant, who has a shop in South Mumbai, recently met prime accused Hukum Singh Rajput at an exhibition in Hyderabad. Rajput claimed that he could make jewellery with many new designs, prompting the complainant to place an order for ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh, the official said.

A few days later, the accused and his accomplice arrived in Mumbai and informed the complainant that they had brought the ordered jewellery. While the complainant initially insisted that he would pay only after receiving his order, the smooth-talking accused persuaded him to send money first. The accused sent his accomplice Chattar Singh to the shop of the complainant, who gave him Rs 42 lakh in cash and said he would pay the remaining Rs 8 lakh after delivery. When there was no sign of the jewellery after a few hours, the complainant called the accused and his accomplice but their numbers were switched off, said the official.

Acting on a complaint by the jeweller, police went through footage of several CCTV cameras and used technical evidence to track down the two men to Jalore in Rajasthan. They were arrested on Tuesday, he said.

Police have recovered Rs 35 lakh cash, four mobile phones and a car from the two, he added.

