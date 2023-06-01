Maha: Elderly couple rescued after door of house gets locked
An octogenarian couple was rescued on Wednesday after they got stuck inside their flat as the main door of their house, located in Thane city of Maharashtra, got locked, an official said.The rescue operation was conducted by the fire brigade staff and personnel of the Thane civic bodys Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC, he said.
An octogenarian couple was rescued on Wednesday after they got stuck inside their flat as the main door of their house, located in Thane city of Maharashtra, got locked, an official said.
The rescue operation was conducted by the fire brigade staff and personnel of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), he said. RDMC chief Avinash Sawant told PTI that around 8 pm on Wednesday, the couple got locked in their second floor flat in a residential building in Tembhi Naka. After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and the rescue team broke open the door and rescued the elderly couple.
