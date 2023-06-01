Left Menu

1 Pak soldier killed, another injured after gunmen attack polio vaccination drive in restive northwest

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:52 IST
1 Pak soldier killed, another injured after gunmen attack polio vaccination drive in restive northwest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one soldier was killed and another injured when unknown assailants attacked a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said.

The terrorists fired at a polio team in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district, killing a soldier and injuring another, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said that the security forces deployed with the polio vaccination team ensured the safety of all members of the team and extricated them unharmed.

After the incident, security forces sealed the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the door-to-door oral anti-polio vaccination campaign is underway in the province amid tight security.

Attempts to eradicate the crippling virus have been seriously hampered by the deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that polio drops cause infertility.

Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023