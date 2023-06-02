One held with drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the man at Palm Beach service road on Wednesday, assistant commissioner of police (crime) Vinayak Vast said.

The accused came from a well-to-do family and was pursuing higher education, he said.

The accused was caught with LSD and other narcotic substances worth Rs 6 lakh, the official said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and a probe is underway to find out from where the man had sourced the contraband, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)